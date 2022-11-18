Left Menu

Aaron Carter was in physical decline in days before he died: Manager

Singer Aaron Carter, who released his self-titled 1997 debut album at the age of nine and was the brother to Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter, passed away at 34 on November 5, 2022. He was found dead in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 07:59 IST
Aaron Carter was in physical decline in days before he died: Manager
Late singer Aaron Carter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Days after the demise of Aaron Carter, his manager Taylor Helgeson revealed a few details about the singer. In conversation with Page Six, Aaron's manager recalled how he was taken aback by the embattled entertainer's frail appearance just two days before he was tragically found dead.

"He looked thin. He was extremely tired. He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him," Helgeson said. Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, met the "I Want Candy" singer at a music studio the week he passed because they had plans to work on a new album together.

"He didn't seem okay," Helgeson says before explaining, "Now, when I say that, I think it's really important to kind of context of that. "He didn't seem okay physically ... [but] mentally, he was the most excited I've seen him in months. He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him."

Aaron, who released his self-titled 1997 debut album at the age of nine and was the brother to Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter, passed away at 34 on November 5, 2022. He was found dead in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022