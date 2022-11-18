'Govinda Naam Mera' to release on Disney+ Hotstar in December

Vicky Kaushal-starrer ''Govinda Naam Mera'' will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming comedy crime thriller tells the tale of an underdog and his family's madness. It also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

The streamer shared the film's release date on its social media pages along with the character posters of Kaushal, Advani and Pednekar.

''Govinda ki kahaani, nahi hai yeh aam kahaani. #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec,'' read the post by Disney+ Hotstar.

''Govinda Naam Mera'' is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)