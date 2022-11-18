Left Menu

Paris Hilton reveals plans of becoming a mother in 2023

Paris Hilton recently gave fans an update on her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey as she revealed plans to become a mom in 2023.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:01 IST
Paris Hilton reveals plans of becoming a mother in 2023
Paris Hilton (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton recently gave her fans an update on her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey as she revealed plans to become a mom in 2023. Taking to her Instagram Stories Paris wrote, "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby. The truth is my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew! As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than (sic) becoming a mom in 2023!" she continued. Paris married Carter Reum on November 11, 2021. The two recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Paris has been talking about having children with Reum since the beginning, but she now says the couple is waiting until 2023 to start a family, reported Fox News.

The hotel heiress and entrepreneur said, "I do" in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards - just to name a few. Cameras captured how the lavish ceremony was brought to life in the 13-part reality TV series 'Paris in Love'. As per Fox News, this update from Paris about being a mother comes after her mom, Kathy Hilton, claimed the couple was "trying and trying" to get pregnant. "It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying. I always say, 'Just relax.'" Kathy told E! News in a recent interview. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022