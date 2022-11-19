Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

An "incredibly nervous" Adele kicked off her delayed Las Vegas concerts on Friday, 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute. People who attended the chart-topper's first "Weekends with Adele" show at Caesars Palace said they were thrilled to finally see the Grammy-winning singer live on stage and seemed to forgive her for the postponement. The audience greeted her with a standing ovation.

"Thank you for coming back to me," the singer said, according to video posted on social media. Fans in the crowd said the show felt intimate and they were moved by her performance of hits including "Hello" and "Easy on Me".

"I SWEAR ADELE JUST PUT ON ONE OF THE BEST CONCERTS IVE EVER WITNESSED IN MY LIFE," one Twitter user wrote. The British singer faced a backlash in January, when in a tearful video she apologised to fans saying she could not perform the shows as half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic had caused delivery delays.

She said her team had "tried absolutely everything" but it had "been impossible to finish the show". The concerts were due to begin the next day and some fans were making their way to Nevada when they got the news. On Thursday night, the singer-songwriter shared a picture of herself on Instagram during a rehearsal against a backdrop of childhood photos.

"I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited ... I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job," she wrote. The 34-year-old Briton is scheduled to play in Vegas through March.

Known for ballads about heartbreak and nostalgia, Adele made her musical comeback last year with her fourth studio album "30", which soared to No. 1 on music charts around the world. It is nominated for the coveted album of the year award at the 2023 Grammys.

