Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya shares what to expect from the plotline

Euphoria Season 3 was confirmed in February within a month of the first season's release. After two successfully seasons, HBO, as expected, has renewed the show for a third season, which is likely to explore more on Rue's (Zendaya) life. The multi-talented actress is also the narrator and one of the executive producers of the series.

The renewal announcement was made via the series' official Instagram account, and it also confirmed that season two wouldn't be the end for Jules, Maddy, Kat, Nate, Cassie, and co. That means Euphoria Season 3 is coming with more twists and turns in the storyline.

Euphoria is made based on an Israeli miniseries by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. It follows some teenagers in the fictional town of East Highland who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. Topics such as child abuse, drug abuse, toxic relationships, toxic positivity, hookup culture, social media, mental illness, codependency, infidelity, relapsing, repressed homosexuality, sobriety, human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, toxic masculinity, drug dealing, dating violence and grief are explored. Rue Bennett (Zendaya) is the main character of the drama, recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world.

Euphoria Season 2 ends with Rue's return. Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are still broken up. Speaking to Variety, Zendaya said of Rue: "Rue wants to be here and it's up to her now. I really hope that we can explore her life in the future, closer to the other side and her sobriety journey."

The actress added: "We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment, and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end."

In an interview with THR, Zendaya said there will be a time jump at the beginning of Euphoria Season 3.

"I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school," she said. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," she added.

Zendaya has also talked about her behind-the-camera experience in the series:

"I'm there every step of the way, even though editing, and that's really, really special. You don't usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everybody is different with how they choose to produce. It's a labour of love for all of us."

As for Euphoria Season 3's release date, fans are assuming that as Season 2 has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be getting Euphoria Season 3 in early 2023, if everything runs smoothly.

We will share all the updates as soon as we get anything new in the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

