Left Menu

Viral video: Man in West Bengal mimics dog's bark in front of BDO; check out why

A man in West Bengal's Bankura can be seen acting and barking like a dog in front of the BDO of his area! In the video, the enraged man can be seen mimicking a dog's bark in front of the Block Development Officer of his area because the name on his ration card was misprinted.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 22:35 IST
Viral video: Man in West Bengal mimics dog's bark in front of BDO; check out why
Man mimicking a dog's bark (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • West Bengal

In an astonishing yet hilarious clip that has surfaced on Internet, a man in West Bengal's Bankura can be seen acting and barking like a dog in front of the BDO of his area! As funny as it may sound, it's actually a true incident that has been captured on camera and has now gone viral.

In the video, the enraged man can be seen mimicking a dog's bark in front of the Block Development Officer of his area because the name on his ration card was misprinted. His last name 'Dutta' was printed incorrectly as 'Kutta' on his ration card. Reportedly, he wanted to amend the misprint, however, the Bankura administration didn't pay heed to it. After failed attempts at getting the name amended, he resorted to behaving like a dog in front of the local authorities.

Check out the video here: Well, it does look like a unique way to stage a protest, rather the first of its kind! (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022