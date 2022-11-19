'Dharavi Bank': Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty talk about filming experience in Dharavi

As the crime thriller series 'Dharavi Bank' released on Saturday, its lead stars Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty visited the streets of Dharavi and spoke about its people and their experience of filming in the location. Helmed by Samit Kakkad, the series is streaming exclusively on the OTT platform MX Player from November 19 onward.

Vivek, who is playing the role of a police officer, spoke to ANI about the series, and said, "The story is on two levels. First is Talaivan, for whom Dharavi is his bank and home. From here he controls the state's power. Then one sharp and fearless cop decides to break his empire anyhow by using or manipulating the system." He then talked about Dharavi and added, "It is the identity of this series, we have shot it here and the people here have helped by supporting us. My personal experience of Dharavi has been very good. When we were shooting here people used to call us into their homes and offer us lunch and dinner. It never felt like we are on a shoot location."

During the interview, Vivek even happily obliged for some selfies with his fans who were among the crowd. Suniel, who is playing a gangster in the show, characterised his role as ruthless and said, "If you talk about ruthlessness then I feel that Suniel Shetty automatically fits in it. I am comfortable in this role as they call me Anna already and now I am Thalaivan."

He further spoke about Dharavi and its people, "They celebrate all festivals be it Eid, Diwali or Christmas. Further, products made here reach our country's top department stores and malls. Several communities are settled here and they all live together and work in collaboration." The 'Dhadkan' actor was last seen in the Telugu sports drama film 'Ghani' which also starred Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles.

Vivek, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller series 'Indian Police Force'. (ANI)

