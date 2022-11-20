Left Menu

US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties the knot in historic White House wedding

In a historic first after over a decade, the White House observed a marriage ceremony in its premises. US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi tied the knot with Peter Neal in a private ceremony with close friends and relatives.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:25 IST
US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties the knot in historic White House wedding
US Prez Joe Biden, Naomi Biden, Peter Neal and first lady Jill Biden (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, got hitched to Peter Neal in a ceremony held at the White House. According to a report by People Magazine, the ceremony took place on the South Lawn. It was a private affair.

Naomi's grandparents, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were both present at the historic event. It was the first time in over a decade, that a wedding ceremony had taken place in the White House, as per People Magazine.

Not only that, it was the first time ever that the grandchild of a President in the office got married in the vicinity of the President's House. Naomi was walked down the matrimonial aisle by both her parents, according to People Magazine.

The new bride also carried some Lilies of the Valley with her, as a continuation of tradition from her mother's side of the family. The wedding celebration lasted all day.

People Magazine reported that a luncheon took place subsequently. It was attended by close family members. An evening reception ended the series of wedding events at the executive mansion, where dessert was served and guests shook a leg.

Naomi and Peter had announced their engagement in 2021 via a post on Instagram. They were greeted by congratulatory messages and blessings in the comments. According to People Magazine, they had announced their wedding venue earlier this year.

The last time a wedding was observed at the White House was in 2013, when Presidential photographer Pete Souza read the vows with Patti Lease at the Rose Garden. 28-year-old Naomi is a graduate of Colombia Law, while 25-year-old Peter also studied law and has formerly interned for campaigns at the White House as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022