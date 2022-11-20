Left Menu

Bihar govt to offer assistance to filmmakers for portraying state's culture, traditions

Interacting with filmmakers and other stakeholders of the entertainment industry just ahead of the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, Bihar Art, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi said there are enormous potential and possibilities of film making in the eastern state.

The Bihar government will offer assistance to filmmakers to make movies portraying the state's rich culture and traditions, a senior official said on Sunday. Interacting with filmmakers and other stakeholders of the entertainment industry just ahead of the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, Bihar Art, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi said there are enormous potential and possibilities of film making in the eastern state. ''Bihar has pristine locations and adequate infrastructure. The glorious past of the state in the field of art and culture and natural cinematic treasures are enough to attract filmmakers. Thus, we are inviting them to come and explore,'' she said.

Preyashi also inaugurated 'Bihar Pavillion', set up for the first time at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

“The theme we have kept is 'explore Bihar'. The state government is keen to create the entire ecosystem that a film requires. Today was the first day of the IFFI-2022 and my meeting with filmmakers and other stakeholders was very fruitful. The government is inviting film industries' stakeholders to come and explore the state,'' Preyashi told PTI over the phone from Goa.

She apprised the movie makers of the efforts and measures being taken by the state government to promote the film Industry in Bihar and assured them of institutional support and complete ecosystem, she said.

“I also briefed them about the key features of the upcoming Bihar Film Promotion Policy which includes financial incentives for film making in the state, special subsidy for regional movies, single window clearance for all government's permissions, proper security and safety arrangements,'' Preyashi said. The film festival will continue till November 28.

