Croods: Family Tree Season 5: Bettermans & Croods are arriving soon to face more challenges

DreamWorks Animation's media franchise The Croods has successfully launched four seasons of the television series 'The Croods: Family Tree.' After the release of the film 'The Croods' in April 2013 and the sequel 'The Croods: A New Age' on November 25, 2020, while fans are eagerly waiting for the third movie, the franchise decided to continue the story in the form of TV series. The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 is set to premiere on November 25, 2022.

The story for the series has been taken from the first two films. The series will tell the story of two different pre-historic families, The Croods and the Bettermans. The story will describe how they live under the same roof.

Before launching the series Todd Grimes told to CBR, "Our show basically picks up right where the [second] film leaves off."

He explained: "We have ten principal characters, but because we're a series and have more stories to tell, we get to explore a little bit more of the relationships between all these individuals. Not just father and daughter or husband and wife. It's what happens when you pair off these different characters and see how their relationship builds."

The Croods: Family Tree story so far?

The Croods: Family Tree starts after the events of the sequel, the Croods and Bettermans must learn to get along in the Bettermans treehouse.

The story reaches its climax when the parents left for a vacation while the kids started to enjoy life in the family tree-house. But the Punch Monkeys invade the treehouse and it's up to the kids to stop them before their parents get back. Season 3 stars Grug, Phil, and Guy form a new tribe against the Thunder Sisters through their teamwork.

When Eep discovers that she has been sleepwalking, she goes to find out how to stop it once and for all. To stop her, Guy and Thunk tell a scary story of Gorgwatch who doesn't really exist, but the story keeps both Eep and Dawn up all night. When Guy invents a skateboard, Eep and Dawn start to have fun by doing some tricks until the Punch-Monkeys try to mess with them. Phil turns his farm into a theme park to learn what fun is.

Eep and Dawn find an egg and take it in as their new pet. But when they discover that the egg is a dangerous creature, they travel together to bring the egg back to its family. Season 4 starts with Grug overhearsThunk accidentally calling Phil "Dad," he tries to reconnect with Thunk by taking him to the natural spectacle.

Meanwhile, tired of the farm's feud with the neighboring punch monkeys, Ugga arranges a peacemaking summit where the Bettermans and Croods will stay in the punch monkey village to learn how to get along. But Phil detects a meteor hurtling towards the farm, and Bettermans and Croods must decide how to spend their last day on Earth. The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 will pick the story from here.

The trailer for The Croods: Family Tree reveals some challenges that Bettermans and Croods always have to face in a primitive world.

The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 synopsis by Hulu reads as follows.

"It's a blast from the past when the Croods find a man frozen in a block of ice, they thaw him and discover he was an old flame of Gran's! When Grug saves Hope's life during a dangerous mountain-side tartichoke harvest, rather than feeling grateful, Hope is desperate to save Grug's life in return to not be indebted to him. And determined to show Hope that she's just as good a cook, Ugga decides to cook a meal that will wow the farm residents. But when Ugga realizes she's out of her element, she turns to an unlikely place for help: the punch monkeys."

The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 will premiere on Friday, November 25, at 12:01 AM-12:30 AM EST on Hulu and Peacock! Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the children's series.

