Avatar: The Way of Water much-awaited trailer unveils the plotline

James Cameron's film, Avatar: the Way of Water is set to premiere on December 16. 20th Century Studios has released the much-awaited brand-new trailer for the movie a few weeks ahead of the release.

The trailer allows the audience a sneak peek of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) world. They are preparing for the battle to keep Pandora safe from outsiders. The trailer also shows pregnant Neytiri preparing for the fight. the new life of Jake and Neytiri will definitely present a captivating plotline. The trailer footage gives striking footage of the blue ocean and the underwater surface. The holding breath skills of the cast and crew will attract the viewers.

Earlier this month, Zoe Saldaña talks to The New York Times about her longest breath-holding capability. "I'm very competitive, but we had an Oscar-winning actress [Kate Winslet] in our cast that did seven minutes. I got almost up to five minutes. That's a big accomplishment, you guys."

"Five minutes is huge," Cameron added. "Sigourney did six and a half."

Talking about Winslet's character in Avatar 2, Cameron said, "Kate's character is someone who grew up underwater as an ocean-adapted Na'vi -- they're so physically different from the forest Na'vi, that we'd almost classify them as a subspecies. So she had to be utterly calm underwater, and it turned out that she was a natural." A majority of shots in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' were filmed by Cameron in large water tanks so that his underwater scenes would not feel fake. He did this so that the underwater scenes don't look like the ones in 'Aquaman' or Disney's upcoming 'The Little Mermaid', as per Variety

Earlier this year, the production revealed a beautiful image of underwater action. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Jon Landau elaborated on the largest creature yet seen on Pandora based on which Avatar 2 is based.

"There are so many sea creatures that people will fall in love with here. The idea was to create a creature that was on the scale of Pandora. So a tulkun is, like, 300 feet long. They are a sentient species and as intelligent in their own way as the Na'vi are in theirs," Avatar 2's creator opined.

— 20th Century Studios defines Avatar: The Way of Water as:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Avatar 2 will feature the returns of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. the new addition to the franchise includes Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement. Watch the trailer below.