Celebrities express support for LGBTQ+ community after Colorado shooting

From talk show royalty Ellen DeGeneres to 'Divine Miss M' Better Midler, many figures from the entertainment industry took to Twitter to share their sentiments against the hate and discrimination the LGBTQ+ community has been facing.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:29 IST
Flowers offered to the victims of the Colorado Shooting (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Numerous celebrities came out to show their unwavering support to the LGBTQ+ victims of the recent Colorado Springs shooting. From talk show royalty Ellen DeGeneres to 'Divine Miss M' Better Midler, many figures from the entertainment industry took to Twitter to share their sentiments against the hate and discrimination the LGBTQ+ community has been facing.

DeGeneres shared her heartbreak in her post which read, 'My heart breaks for the victims and LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs'. In a direct attack against hate speech, the chat show host wrote, 'Words matter. Hate speech leads to lost lives'.

Noting the Transgender Day of Remembrance, DeGeneres further mentioned 'Hatred is learned and taught. If you are choosing to hate someone because of who they are please ask yourself WHY. Ask yourself why you haven't chosen love'. Veteran singer Bette Midler, who famously began her career from gay bathhouses, didn't hold back either.

She took to Twitter and wrote, 'The worst part is that nothing ever changes except the identities of the victims.' 'How is it that the #LGBTQ community has the right to marriage but does not have the right to live?', she wrote in another tweet.

'Lemonade Mouth' actress Hayley Kiyoko also shared her sentiments on the microblogging site. 'I'm so angry and upset. This hate cannot continue.' she wrote.

She also thanked the 'heroes' who 'brought the shooter down' in the same tweet. Japanese-American actor George Takei laid the blame on politicians for the situation.

'Call them (politicians) out when they promote hate and bigotry. Remind them of the violence of Colorado Springs. Of the massacre at Pulse Nightclub. Of what nearly happened at Coeur D'Alene.' He wrote. 'Don't let them spread hate. Don't let it go unanswered.' he added.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, about five people lost their lives and 20 were injured in an open-firing incident at 'Club Q'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

