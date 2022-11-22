Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan's masala entertainer 'Shehzada' teaser to be out on his birthday?

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's recent comment on Kartik Aaryan's post in the early hours of Tuesday indicated that the makers of his next film 'Shehzada' might be unveiling a new update on the film on the occasion of the 'Dhamaka' actor's 32nd birthday.

Kartik Aaryan's masala entertainer 'Shehzada' teaser to be out on his birthday?
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's recent comment on Kartik Aaryan's post in the early hours of Tuesday, indicated that the makers of his next film 'Shehzada' might be unveiling a new update on the film on the occasion of the 'Dhamaka' actor's 32nd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a couple of pictures from the surprise birthday party he got from his parents and captioned it, "In every birth i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki."

Kriti's "best gift for you" comment indicated that the makers of 'Shehzada' might be unveiling an update on the film, a poster or a short teaser of the film on the actor's birthday as Kriti and Kartik will be seen together in the Rohit Dhawan's directorial film. Although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and marks Kartik's second on-screen collaboration with Kriti after 'Luka Chuppi'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Just a day before his 32nd birthday, Kartik dropped a romantic track 'Tum Jo Milo' from his upcoming thriller film 'Freddy'. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Freddy' also stars Alaya F in the lead role and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has a musical romantic saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani, director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. (ANI)

