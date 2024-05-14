Escape into Summer with Forever New's 'The Vacation Edit' Curated by Pooja Hegde

Gear up to travel in style this Summer as Forever New x Pooja Hedge brings 'The Vacation Edit,' a passport to a world of Summer vacation adventures. This captivating collection boasts an array of trendy pieces designed to turn every day into a getaway, so one can explore new destinations or simply soak up the sun in effortless elegance.

Drawing inspiration from the season's inherent beauty, the collection takes center stage with an array of styles that evoke the carefree spirit of Summer travel. Imagine strolling along a white sand beach in a flowy Ruffle dress or turning heads with a bold Tropical Print jumpsuit. The collection caters to every adventure, featuring versatile co-ords for exploring bustling markets, breezy linen tops for poolside lounging, and chic Frill Neck Blouses for a touch of sophistication during a candlelit dinner.

The color palette is a vibrant celebration of the season. Dive into a sea of bold and hot floral prints in stunning pinks, perfectly paired with crisp porcelain whites and soothing Neutrals. Feeling adventurous? Embrace the tropics with tonal prints in refreshing greens and fresh blues.

Whether its chasing sunsets or soaking up the city lights, the collection offers key pieces to elevate ones travel wardrobe such as Balloon sleeves to add a touch of whimsy and romance, feminine florals in a variety of styles capturing the essence of summer, skater silhouettes and gather detailing creating a light and breezy feel, A-line silhouettes and cap sleeves offering timeless elegance, slip dresses and asymmetrical hemlines adding a touch of modern flair; all crafted in premium fabrics, ensuring optimum comfort.

Forever New is one of the fastest-growing premium fashion retail brands. From dresses for every occasion to work-wear essentials, sparkling accessories, stylish footwear, and the perfect-fit denim, Forever New is committed to fashion that stays relevant beyond one season & elevates personal style. The brand continues to focus on creating easy-to-wear and timeless collections of ensembles dedicated to celebrating modern femininity.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412170/ForeverNew_Pooja%C2%A0Hegde.jpg

