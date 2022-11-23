Taapsee Pannu's 'Blurr' to release on ZEE5 next month

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:06 IST
Taapsee Pannu-starrer psychological thriller ''Blurr'' will have a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, the film is directed by Ajay Bahl, known for movies such as ''BA Pass'' and ''Section 375''. ''Blurr'' marks Pannu's film project as a producer under her banner Outsiders Films.

Pannu, who was last seen in edgy time-travel thriller ''Dobaaraa'', took to Twitter to share the release announcement.

''There's always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December,'' she captioned the motion poster of the upcoming film.

Penned by Pawan Sony and Bahl, the movie revolves around Gayatri (Pannu), who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.

Since thrillers form an important part of her filmography, Pannu said ''Blurr'' was one such script that kept her on the edge during the script reading.

''That's why it was an immediate yes when Vishal reached out to me for this project. Having shot almost half the film blind folded I am taking back home a lot of memories and real bruises which truly made me value the clear vision even more. ''After 'Section 375', I was really looking forward to working with Ajay sir. I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one,'' the actor-producer said in a statement. The movie, shot extensively in Nainital, is also produced by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said the film is an apt addition to the slate of the streamer that takes pride in offering quality content to its viewers.

''Keeping up to our promise, we are happy to add 'Blurr' to our content library as an exclusive content with direct to ZEE5 release. With unique character arcs and powerful performances, the film will quicken the pulse of the audience and engage their minds too,'' added Kalra.

