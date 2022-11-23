Love Alarm: Why is Netflix’s first K-drama still in demand?

Most streaming services have been a little finicky about picking any international drama. However, in the recent years, many viewers around the world have been observed loving the diversity of content from different cultures. Consequently, Netflix Originals picked several K-dramas and movies from South Korea. Among such dramas, Love Alarm is the first Korean series confirmed by Netflix in 2019. The craze for drama is still on the pick.

Love Alarm is based on a webtoon of the same name by author Chon Kye-Young. The series managed to rank as the sixth most-watched K-dramas worldwide on the platform. Love Alarm is directed by Lee Na-jung in the first season while Kim Jin-woo and Park Yoo-young helmed the second. The plot is well balanced with comedy, romance and most importantly technology, which grabs viewers' attention.

After that, the streamer does not have to think twice. Netflix has renewed a bundle of its Asian originals including Korean hits like Squid Game, teen zombie horror All Of Us Are Dead, Romantic comedy It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Crash Landing on You, Crime TV genre Vincenzo, full of romance, action and melodrama series Descendants of the Sun and many more.

The first season of the series premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2019. It was ranked as one of Netflix's top releases and was renewed for a second season in October 2019. Love Alarm Season 2 was released on March 12, 2021. The second season exceeded the audience's expectations and received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Consequently, fans for waiting for Season 3.

Love Alarm revolves around the story of a technology that enables users to discover love through an application that notifies users if someone is within a 10m radius has feelings for another person.

By using the app Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) finds a love triangle. She finds Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram) and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) loves her. Hwang Sun-oh is a handsome model who grew up in a rich family.

Love Alarm Season 2 features a more mature relationship developed between the main characters in the drama. There is an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see the projections of the person who might fall in love with whom, how the feelings can grow with each other, and how the relationship may grow between them. It is hard to anticipate Love Alarm Season 3, as the previous season already ended on a good note.

The series devotees always want more when they start loving any show with a new plot or style. Even Love Alarm fans launched petitions for part 3. According to Nilsen Report, the creators of the series have acknowledged fans' demands and have given thumbs up for the third season.

Though the series mostly concluded with happy notes, still there are some scopes to extend the storyline, which several fans discussed over social media. The previous season left the story between Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung) unfinished. So fans believe Love Alarm Season 3 might focus on that story angle.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Love Alarm Season 3 and other K-dramas.