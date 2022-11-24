Left Menu

Vikram Gokhale's wife shares health update, says actor has "multiorgan failure"

Vikaram Gokhale's wife, Vrushali Gokhale has shared an update regarding his health stating that he "has multiorgan failure."

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:52 IST
Vikram Gokhale (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Vikaram Gokhale's wife, Vrushali Gokhale on Thursday shared an update regarding his health stating that he "has multiorgan failure." In a statement, Vrushali said, "Mr Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has multiorgan failure."

Gokhale has been in a hospital in Pune for some time now and is on a life support system. In the early hours of Thursday a rumour about the veteran's surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the veteran actor and said, "Not true." Gokhale's daughter on the other hand told ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

