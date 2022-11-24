Writer Satheesh Babu Payyannur found dead in his flat in Thiruvananthapuram

Noted writer and Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winner Satheesh Babu Payyannur was found dead at his flat in Vanchiyoor here on Thursday.

He was 59. The writer was alone at his flat on Wednesday night as his wife had gone to her native place, police said..

His relatives contacted the police when the call made to his cell phone went unanswered. Subsequently, the police reached his residence and found him dead inside the room.

Preliminary investigation suggests that there was no foul play behind his death, they said.

A short story writer and novelist, Satheesh Babu had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 2012. He was a member of Kerala Sahitya Akademi and Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

He has also produced TV shows and documentaries.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan are among those who condoled the death of the writer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)