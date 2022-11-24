Left Menu

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pies to Massachusetts firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat topping his blond curls.Oh wow, Biden was heard to say upon seeing Beau Biden, who is nearly 3, emerge from the headquarters building wearing the hat.

PTI | Nantucket | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:32 IST
“Oh wow,” Biden was heard to say upon seeing Beau Biden, who is nearly 3, emerge from the headquarters building wearing the hat. The president was with the firefighters who had lined up outside the building to welcome him. Biden had expressed appreciation for firefighters and other emergency personnel earlier in the day when he and his wife, Jill, spoke by telephone to the hosts of NBC's broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. “I want to say thanks to the firefighters and police officers, first responders. They never take a break,” he said during the call. The president noted that he also would speak later with U.S. service members who are separated from their families for the holiday.

“We remember them every single day,” he said during the broadcast. “God bless our troops.” Jill Biden appeared to try to get her grandson to talk to the firefighters, but Beau would not look up. She was overheard saying she did not know why he was being so quiet. After visiting the firefighters, Biden returned to the Nantucket home where he is taking in the holiday with family, including son Hunter and his wife, Melissa — who are Beau's parents — and daughter Ashley. They are camping out at a sprawling waterfront compound along Nantucket Harbor owned by David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, a private equity company. Biden celebrated Thanksgiving at the home in 2021. Biden and his family have spent Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island for more than four decades.

