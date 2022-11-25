Newton Cinema's 'Family' to have its world premiere at the 52nd International Film Festival of Rotterdam

Newton Cinema announces the world premiere of its film 'Family' directed by Don Palathara, featuring Vinay Forrt, Divya Prabha and Nilja K. Baby at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam to be held from 26th Jan to 6th Feb, 2023 in the Netherlands.

'Family', the sixth feature film by Don Palathara, attempts to understand how the family system often functions like a syndicate when it comes to crimes from within. It also tries to unravel the intertwining relationship of the two institutions – family and religion.

''We crafted the film to be viewed from a unique vantage point. The attempt is to capture the breath-taking beauty of the landscape of Kerala and juxtapose it in sharp contrast to the lives depicted in the film. I am profusely grateful to my producer, Newton Cinema, my colleagues who were so committed to realizing this movie and of course to IFFR for recognizing and selecting the film,'' stated Don Palathara, the director, writer and editor of the movie while commenting about the selection in IFFR. ''I think 'Family' is a very personal film of Don Palathara and that's what makes the film culturally rooted, original, creative and truthful,'' said Vinay Forrt, lead actor in the movie, 'Family'.

''Having the opportunity to work with Don, a very talented and bold filmmaker, was a memorable experience. At Newton Cinema, we are fascinated by Don's unique approach to themes and the way he portrays them. Premiering at IFFR is a great start for this film,'' said Sanita Chittilappilly, producer of the movie.

The other film crew includes, Co-writer : Sherin Catherine and Cinematographer: Jaleel Badusha. ABOUT NEWTON CINEMA Newton Cinema is an international film production house that tells extraordinary stories that can change the world. Newton Cinema's stories challenge social norms and beliefs which are used to divide, exploit, and oppress people. They search the world over to give a voice to the marginalized. Newton Cinema has offices in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Mumbai, and Kochi.

For more information, visit https://www.newtoncinema.com

