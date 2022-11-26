Left Menu

Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator as veteran actor's health slightly deteriorates

Vikram Gokhale's health, which had previously shown signs of steady improvement, has once again started to deteriorate.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:06 IST
Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator as veteran actor's health slightly deteriorates
Vikram Gokhale (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vikram Gokhale's health, which had previously shown signs of steady improvement, has once again started to deteriorate. According to Shirish Yadkikar, PRO Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where the veteran actor has been hospitalised for the last few days, "Mr Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator and has slightly deteriorated further and he is back on BP support and medication."

Gokhale has been in the hospital in Pune for some time now and is on a life support system. Previously, on Friday, the hospital's PRO said that the actor "is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs and likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours."

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Thursday, a rumour about the veteran's death surfaced on social media, following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences. However, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital later denied the rumours of the passing away of the veteran actor and said, "Not true."

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022