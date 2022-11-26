Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale and said he will be remembered for the many interesting roles he played in his long career.Gokhale, 77, passed away earlier in the day at Punes Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:16 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale and said he will be remembered for the many interesting roles he played in his long career.

Gokhale, 77, passed away earlier in the day at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last two weeks.

''Vikram Gokhale ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

Gokhale is survived by his wife and two daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022