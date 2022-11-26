MP: Upset about not being able to speak fluent English, teen commits suicide in Indore
Upset about not being able to speak English fluently, a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, police said.The incident took place in New Gaurinagar colony late on Friday night, an official said. According to the victims sister and mother, she was taking coaching to become an air-hostess.
- Country:
- India
Upset about not being able to speak English fluently, a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said.
The incident took place in New Gaurinagar colony late on Friday night, an official said. ''Shail Kumari hanged herself in her room late on Friday night. According to the victim's sister and mother, she was taking coaching to become an air-hostess. As she was weak in English, she was attending English tuitions as well,” Hiranagar police station in charge inspector Dilip Puri told PTI.
The family has claimed that the girl was unable to pick up the language as well as her friends and had slipped into depression because of it, he said.
A case of suicide has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya
- New Gaurinagar
- Dilip Puri
- English
- Shail Kumari
ALSO READ
SC directs Madhya Pradesh Govt to form SIT to probe case of boy missing from 17 yrs
Mild earthquake rattles Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh govt hikes ex-gratia in cases of deaths due to animal attacks to Rs 8 lakh
Nepalese outfit seeks permit to brew, sell traditional rice beer in Madhya Pradesh
President Droupadi Murmu hails Madhya Pradesh's development journey