Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 77

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale died on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a city-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here two weeks ago.

''We are saddened to announce that noted actor Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure,'' the hospital said in a statement.

''He was admitted to the hospital 15 days ago following health complications and was undergoing treatment. Today he breathed his last between 1:45 pm and 2 pm,'' said Rajesh Damle, a family friend.

On Thursday, the family had informed that the actor was not responding to treatment and was in critical condition. Rumours of his death also spread on social media.

But on Friday, hospital officials said Gokhale was showing slow but steady improvement.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday morning, however, the hospital said that his health had again deteriorated.

The actor is survived by wife and two daughters.

Gokhale was cremated at Vaikunth crematorium in the city in the evening. People from all walks of life were present to pay homage to him. Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and films, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Agneepath'' (1990), ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa'' (2007), ''Natsamrat'' (2015) and ''Mission Mangal'' (2019). His latest release was the Marathi film ''Godavari''.

Before his Bollywood debut, Gokhale cut his teeth on Marathi stage where he worked with acclaimed directors such as Vijaya Mehta.

His father Chandrakant Gokhale too was a renowned film and theatre actor. Notably, Vikram Gokhale's grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale was one of the first women actors of the Indian film industry.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled his death.

''Deeply saddened to hear about the death of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who ruled the Marathi and Hindi theater as well as the film industry and the hearts of the audiences with his versatile acting. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Indian theatre and film industry. Heartfelt tributes!'' Shinde said in a tweet in Marathi.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Gokhale's death had caused an irreparable loss to the world of cinema and theatre.

''Not only a versatile actor, director, and theatre artist, Gokhale as a person had a big heart and broad social consciousness. A classy actor, his knack of expressing emotions through body language and eyes and his confident streak were unmatched,'' said Fadnavis in his tweet.

Gokhale also took the initiative to help the families of disabled servicemen and educate underprivileged children, he noted.

With his death, ''a university of acting'' has been lost, the deputy chief minister added.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari said Gokhale was an extraordinary actor who set standards of good acting.

''Vikram Gokhale was an extraordinary actor known for his remarkable acting skills. Gokhale set standards for good acting with his trademark style and dialogue delivery. He played stellar roles in many films and dramas. Some films and dramas are remembered mainly because of his acting,'' the governor said in a condolence message.

He also said that Gokhale expressed himself fearlessly on social issues.

''I had the good fortune of meeting him recently on August 15. Unfortunately, that meeting proved to be our last meeting. My homage to the great actor,'' he said. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said Gokhale had strong views on several issues.

''He was a popular Marathi face in Hindi cinema. It is difficult to believe he is no more,'' Thackeray added. Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said the news of Gokhale's demise was painful. ''He ruled over people's hearts in all three mediums of stage, television and cinema. With his death, Marathi theatre and film industry has lost a sensitive actor,'' Pawar tweeted. PTI COR SPK KRK KRK KRK KRK

