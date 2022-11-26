Left Menu

UP: Man booked for beating mother

A video of the purported incident surfaced on social media and was shared widely.The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday based on which an FIR was registered.

PTI | Mahabalipuram | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:02 IST
UP: Man booked for beating mother
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked for allegedly beating her mother following an argument over money in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 23.

The woman had given her farm for sharecropping. The sharecropper came to her house to pay his share of money, but since the woman was not present he gave the amount to her son, a police official said.

When she returned home and asked her son for the money, he became enraged and started beating her mother, he said. A video of the purported incident surfaced on social media and was shared widely.

The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday based on which an FIR was registered. ''The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him,'' the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022