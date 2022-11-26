UP: Man booked for beating mother

A man has been booked for allegedly beating her mother following an argument over money in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 23.

The woman had given her farm for sharecropping. The sharecropper came to her house to pay his share of money, but since the woman was not present he gave the amount to her son, a police official said.

When she returned home and asked her son for the money, he became enraged and started beating her mother, he said. A video of the purported incident surfaced on social media and was shared widely.

The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday based on which an FIR was registered. ''The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him,'' the police official said.

