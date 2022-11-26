Left Menu

'BMF': Season 2 of crime drama series sets premiere date at Starz

The Flenory Brothers' return in BMF's second season is scheduled to air on January 6 on Starz.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:14 IST
Still from 'BMF' Season 2 trailer (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Flenory Brothers' return in BMF's second season is scheduled to air on January 6 on Starz. According to a report by US-based entertainment portal Deadline, based on a true story, BMF follows the Flenory brothers, Demetrius 'Big Meech' (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry 'Southwest Tee' (Da'Vinchi), as they navigate the city of Detroit's drug war and rise from abject poverty to become game-changers in hip-hop and culture.

The Flenory brothers are supported by the audience throughout the dramatic second season as they work to improve their lives in a world that was rigged against them in order to achieve their American Dream. Both at home and in public, the eternal themes of family, faith, and loyalty are discussed. In order to turn BMF into a multi-state empire, the brothers try to outwit the authorities. According to Deadline, in addition to Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight, a rapper from Detroit, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Leslie Jones, Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, and Serayah are featured in the series. In Season 2, Mo'Nique will make her series debut as a guest star. This season, Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee will also make a cameo appearance.

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, showrunner Randy Huggins, and G-Unit film and television in partnership with Lionsgate Television are the executive producers of BMF. Anne Clements, Anthony Wilson, and Heather Zuhlke are also executive producers. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair and Erin Conroy, respectively, are the executives in charge of managing BMF on behalf of Starz and Lionsgate Television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

