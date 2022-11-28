Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 11:21 IST
'Bhediya' raises almost Rs 44 crore in worldwide gross in first weekend
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Horror comedy ''Bhediya'' has earned approximately Rs 44 crore in gross box office collection worldwide in the first weekend of its release, the makers said Monday.

Fronted by Varun Dhawan, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and raised Rs 12.06 crore on Friday. It collected Rs 14.60 crore on day two and posted its highest numbers on day three with Rs 17 crore.

Maddock Films, the production house behind the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy, said the first weekend box office total (worldwide gross) of ''Bhediya'' stood at Rs 43.67 crore.

''#Bhediya jumps higher and howls louder at the box office, all thanks to your love!,'' the banner said in a tweet.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

