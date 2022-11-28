Left Menu

'Ulterior': 'Money Heist' Star Alba Flores to lead sci-fi thriller series

'Money Heist' Star Alba Flores is all set to lead and exec produce the sci-fi thriller 'Ulterior' by Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier's Upgrade Productions and Spanish outfit Morena Films.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 21:28 IST
Alba Flores (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Money Heist' Star Alba Flores is all set to lead and executive-produce sci-fi thriller 'Ulterior' by Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier's Upgrade Productions and Spanish outfit Morena Films. According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, the director of 'Money Heist' Alex Rodrigo and Vida Perfecta's Manuel Burque worked on 'Ulterior', which centres on a young singer and influencer who wakes up in a life she does not recognise in a society where people have the option of connecting digitally to a replica of their own lives. In order to get back to her actual life and, with the aid of a mysterious stranger, solve the riddle of her new existence, protagonist Ada must cooperate with the game.

Flores, who became a household name after the smash-hit Netflix series 'Money Heist', will be the executive producer of this project alongside Morena's Pedro Uriol (Disney Plus' The Invisible Girl). However, the project has not announced a streaming partner as yet.

According to Deadline, Brodlie and Kier called 'Ulterior' a "chilling and complex science fiction story," adding, "Manuel Burque and Alex Rodrigo have crafted a visionary and timely thriller and we're excited to bring their distinct and authentic voices forward." The former Netflix and Sierra executives' company specialises in local language content and works in collaboration with Germany's Constantin Film.

Along with other projects, Upgrade is currently developing 'My Teacher, Mr Kim' with renowned Mexican director Celso Garcia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

