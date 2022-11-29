Left Menu

"Shameful" says Anupam Kher after IFFI Jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'vulgar', 'propaganda film'

Anupam Kher of the 'The Kashmir Files' fame has reacted to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's controversial remarks about the film by saying that "it's shameful for him to make a statement like this."

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 09:31 IST
"Shameful" says Anupam Kher after IFFI Jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'vulgar', 'propaganda film'
Anupam Kher and IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher of the 'The Kashmir Files' fame on Tuesday said it is "shameful" on the part of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) jury head Nadav Lapid to term the film "propaganda, vulgar" at the festival's closing ceremony. Duiring the closing ceremony of the IFFI on On November 28 Lapid termed 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda, vulgar film", adding that he was "shocked" to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival.

"If the holocaust was right then the exodus of Kashmiri pandits is also right. This seems pre-planned because immediately after it the tool-kit gang became active. It's shameful for him to make a statement like this even though he comes from a community of Jews who suffered from the holocaust," Kher told ANI on Tuesday. "So by making a statement like this, he has also pained those people who suffered this tragedy. I would just say may god give him wisdom so that he doesn't use the tragedy of thousands of people to fulfill his aim on stage," he added.

Referring to Lapid's remarks, Anupam Kher also tweeted, "No matter how high the height of the lie is.. It is always small in comparison to the truth." The veteran actor attached pictures from 'The Kashmir Files' and Steven Spielberg's film 'Schindler's List' with his tweet. When ANI contacted festival organisers on the jury head's statements over the 'Kashmir Files', they declined to comment.

Released earlier this year, the 'The Kashmir Files' was listed in the line-up for IFFI's Indian Panorama segment for the year 2022. The film is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. It is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022