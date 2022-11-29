'Forbidden': Kathak exponent Aditi Mangaldas' solo show to confront taboos around female sexuality

Kathak exponent Aditi Mangaldas in her latest solo dance performance will address the idea of female sexuality and confront the taboos still surrounding the topic around the world. The dance performance, titled 'Forbidden', will be held here at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on December 4.

Mangaldas, who is known for her contemporary treatment of the classical dance form of Kathak, said that even though these subjects don't belong to the ''traditional repertoire'', it was her duty as an artist to confront these issues. ''I must have the courage to express my thoughts through the medium of dance, even though these subjects don't belong to the traditional repertoire. 'Forbidden' is my way of communicating, taking up issues, confronting uncomfortable questions and the wrongs of society. I choose to express and share my thoughts through the medium of dance,'' the 62-year-old dancer said.

A long time in the making, the project was stalled due to the pandemic, which also gave the dancer a chance to ''delve deeper into the concept and re-examine the choreography''. ''I have been waiting with bated breath and anxiously looking forward to this moment, as the project got stalled owing to the onset of the pandemic. However, it gave me an opportunity to delve deeper into the concept and subsequently re-examine the choreography. This has made 'Forbidden' more innocent as well as ferocious at the same time,'' she said.

With 'Forbidden', Mangaldas aims to express the normalisation of the ''female fantasy''. The performance will also explore the themes of societal norms and captivity in the context of female sexuality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)