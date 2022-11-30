Left Menu

2 women injured in Thane apartment fire

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 08:27 IST
2 women injured in Thane apartment fire
Two women received severe burns after a fire broke out in an apartment in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, fire brigade officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted late Tuesday night after a gas leakage in the apartment located on the first floor of a building and spread to the entire house, they said.

Six persons, including a six-month-old child, were trapped in the house after the fire.

A jawan of the Mumbai Police's Force One unit, who was passing by on a scooter, stopped to provide assistance and brought out the house occupants safely with the help of neighbours.

The house occupants were brought down through a scaffolding which was tied to the building for some civil work, officials said.

Two women suffered serious burns in the blaze and were admitted to a hospital in Airoli, they said.

The apartment was damaged due to the fire, an official said.

Local firemen later brought the blaze under control, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

