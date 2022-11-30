One Piece Chapter 1068 full summary is out! Know all important details

Chapter 1068 is the 53rd issue of the weekly Shonen jump magazine. The initial spoilers of the chapter are trending online, and most of them claim that some major revelations are in store. However, the possible summary for the chapter is out. So without any further ado let's dive into it.

One Piece Chapter 1068 is honored with the title "A genius Dream." Based on the latest chapter the new segment will show a turning point for the Egghead Island arc. The cover story will feature the continuing battle between Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge.

Over the heads, we can see a flashback about their days in MADS. Vegapunk and some shadows can be seen behind him. He will be seen with the same outfit as Kuma described him.

In One Piece Chapter, 1068 Lucci asks Pythagoras about the incidents where several Cipher Pol ships disappeared around Egghead Island but Pythagoras denied getting involved in it.

Lucci ordered the CPO agent to prepare an abandoned ship. They call S-Bear to use the power of Nikyu Nikyu no Mi to wrap all of them into the Island. After they left the Sea Beast destroyed the ship. Besides, real Kuma also uses the power to find out the exact destination.

On Egghead Island, Vegapunk reveals to Luffy that his dream is to invent a way so that the entire global population can have access to free energy. Unfortunately, his research brings him closer to the mysterious energy source. He also knew that the World Government is trying to erase him.

However, he is happy and asked Luffy to bring him away. He said they will again meet at the top floor where currently Bonney is present. He starts packing all his needs.

Meanwhile, CPO arrives at Egghead island. In One Piece Chapter 1068 fans will also witness Vegapunk's Defense System fighting with CPO. Nami and her group are monitoring everything.

Shaka orders S-Snake, S-Hawk, and S-Shark to move to the frontline and gives the order for 'Control authority' to Sentoumaru.

Lucci uses his Roku Ou Gan attack on Atlas; the attack is a powerful one and Atlas appears injured.

The chapter ends with Luffy's Straw Hats and Lucci's group meeting.

One Piece Chapter 1068 is set to be released on December 4, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Medi, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

