My Hero Academia Chapter 375: Hawks, Endeavor to fight against Dabi & All For One after a break

The Japanese superhero series My Hero Academia has seen its popularity grow over time. Chapter 374 of the manga features the epic battle between heroes and villains reaching new heights. Fans gulped the entire chapter in a jiffy and are already curious about what My Hero Academia Chapter 375 has in store.

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia Chapter 375 will be on hiatus for a week. Therefore, the release date for MHA Chapter 375 is Sunday, December 11, 2022, in the 53rd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

My Hero Academia Chapter 375 spoilers are yet to be out. The spoilers will come in the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

My Hero Academia Chapter 375 is likely to start with Toga defeating the two UA students and how he can get Twice the Power in this navy. The new chapter may also reveal the history of Twice, Tog, and Hawks.

My Hero Academia Chapter 374 is titled Butterfly Effect. The chapter begins with Meryl's weather report from Washington State, USA, about the cloud that suddenly formed over Japan and its alarming growth rate. The cloud may impact the weather in North America if it enters the jet stream.

Dabi awakens in the Kamino Ward with a burning fire in his body. He understood that he will die soon. Dabi prioritized meeting his father at Mount Gunga Villa over fighting Shoto. Shoto provokes Dabi against him but Dabi still sticks to his goal.

Meanwhile, the fight in the UA's flying fortress continues with Deku and Shigaraki while Aizawa and Monoma continue to erase Shigaraki's habits. Soon a warp gate appears on stage with Mic Present and Kurogiri alone.

Based on the BNHA Chapter 374's storylines, it seems Hawks and Endeavor will face off against Dabi, a Twice clone, and All For One in chapter 375.

After the release of the manga chapter the new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Standard Time – 8 am (December 11)

Central Standard Time– 10 am (December 11)

Eastern Standard Time– 11 am (December 11)

British Summer Time – 4 pm (December 11)

Central European Summer Time – 5 pm (December 11)

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 pm (December 11)

Philippine Time – 11 pm (December 11)

Australian Central Daylight Time – 00:30 am (December 12)

