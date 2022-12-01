Shah Rukh Khan announces Saudi Arabia schedule wrap of 'Dunki' in his charming style

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finished shooting the Saudi Arabia schedule of his film 'Dunki'. On Wednesday, SRK took to Instagram and dropped a video announcing the schedule wrap.

In the clip, SRK expressed his gratitude towards the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture. He also thanked the film's team for making it a successful project. "There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.

He further thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of Dunki. "So I want to thank Raju sir and rest of the cast for making it look so lovely. Special thanks to Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spe spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and the warm hospitality. So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all. On to the red sea festival," SRK said in the clip, in which he is appeared to be standing in the middle of the Arabian desert.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' also stars Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is waiting for the release of his action-packed film 'Pathaan'. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are also a part of Siddharth Anand's directorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)