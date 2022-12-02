Left Menu

Elon Musk says Kanye West's Twitter account suspended after rapper posts Swastika image

Known both for his music and controversial statements, rapper Kanye West has recently been banned from Twitter over a tweet featuring the Swastika.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:38 IST
Elon Musk says Kanye West's Twitter account suspended after rapper posts Swastika image
Kanye West (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American Rapper Ye , formerly known as Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter for violating the microblogging site's rules against incitement to violence. The rapper's Twitter account had an "account suspended" notice posted on it on Friday. Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm the suspension of the 22-time Grammy Awardee from the platform.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Musk tweeted in response to a user who asked for Kanye to be "fixed".US-based entertainment outlet, 'The Hollywood Reporter' reported that the "Praise God" rapper took to the microblogging platform to post a number of controversial tweets, which included some texts between himself and Musk. In the tweet, which has been deleted by Twitter, the "Runaway" singer posted an image which appeared to be a Swastika merged with the Star of David.

Elon Musk in his twitter post said: "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!" Previously this October too the rapper's Twitter account was restricted due to his anti-Semitic comments. According to Deadline, the rapper was locked out of his Twitter handle in response to a tweet shared by him on October 8. The ban followed a similar exile from Instagram too.

The 45-year-old rapper's tweets only added fuel to the fire he created by saying he liked Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' "Infowars Show", as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The statements did not go down well with The Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee either, who deleted a tweet seemingly supporting the rapper in response to his anti-semitic comments, the publication said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022