Gurugram to host literature festival Prithvi in Feb

Book launches, author sessions, musical performances as also discussions on subjects like blockchain, fintech and stock market will be the highlights of the sixth edition of the 'Prithvi' literature festival here next February.

The probable list of speakers at the event to be held at DLF Cyberhub on February 24-25 includes Chetan Bhagat, Hans Raj Hans, Nitish Rajpute, Arvind Arora, Ira Trivedi and Durjoy Dutta.

''We look forward to bringing together an experience mixed with spirits of art, literature, music and dance, to celebrate the creators among us and the readers. The festival in itself will be an amalgamation of the organic times and the tech space that we live in today,'' says Sagar Setia, CEO of the organisers Invincible Publishers.

The theme has been chosen mindfully with the intention to reconnect and remind the people of the organic earthly experience and the spiritual awareness of nature that has prevailed in Indian culture since ancient times. More than 300 influencers, celebrities and authors from all over India are expected to take part in the event.

