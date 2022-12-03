Left Menu

'Los Espookys': Horror-comedy drama series scrapped after two seasons at HBO

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:15 IST
Poster of Los Espookys (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Horror-comedy drama series 'Los Espookys' has been scrapped after two seasons at HBO. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Fred Armisen, Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, and Cassandra Ciangherotti starred in the show. It originally debuted in 2019 with Season 2 launching in September 2022.

In the show, a group of pals in Mexico City transform their enthusiasm for horror films into a profitable venture by creating frightful scenarios and convincing people that they are genuine. According to Variety, Torres will continue to work with HBO because he currently has a first-look agreement with both HBO and HBO Max. Under that agreement, he is now developing the comedy shows "Little Films" and "Lucky."

Jose Pablo Minor, River L. Ramirez, Giannina Fruttero, Carmen Gloria Bresky, Eudora Peterson, Greta Titelman, Spike Einbinder, Sam Taggart, Kim Petras, Isabella Rosellini, and Yalitza Aparicio, ensemble cast also includes Yalitza Aparicio. The series was conceived by Armisen, Ana Fabrega, and Torres, who also acted as executive producers. Executive producing alongside Alice Mathias was Broadway Video's Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. Sharon Lopez and Andy Garland produced, with Nate Young serving as a co-executive producer. The series' authors included Bernardo Britto, Mara Vargas Jackson, Torres, and Fabrega. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

