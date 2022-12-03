Left Menu

After SRK, Kareena-Saif, Akshay Kumar to give Bollywood touch to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival

Actor Akshay Kumar has reached Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend Red Sea International Film Festival.

After SRK, Kareena-Saif, Akshay Kumar to give Bollywood touch to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival
No international film festival is complete without the presence of talent from Indian cinema and Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival is also showing this. From Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol enthralling the audience at the opening ceremony to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan championing an initiative that supports women's parity on the second day, the ongoing Red Sea Festival saw several members of Bollywood marking their presence.

And now Bollywood's favourite Akshay Kumar has also reached Jeddah to attend Red Sea Film Festival. On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a picture of him standing in front of a plane.

"And here I am, Jeddah, for the Red Sea International Film Festival. Look forward to some interesting movie talk! #RedSeaIFF22," he wrote. In the upcoming days, actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will also attend the festival.

"I am extremely honoured to be invited to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. I look forward to being around and meeting so many stalwarts of cinema from around the world in Jeddah," Ranbir said. Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom's ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017.

The Red Sea International Film Festival will conclude on December 10. (ANI)

