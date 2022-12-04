Left Menu

Drew Barrymore back in the dating pool six years after splitting from ex-husband

Drew Barrymore, who got divorced from Will Kopelman in 2016, has revealed that she's back on the dating scene after a break of six years.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 19:35 IST
Drew Barrymore (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore, who got divorced from Will Kopelman in 2016, has revealed that she's back on the dating scene after a break of six years. According to Fox News, a USA-based news website, during a recent episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' admitted to her guest Whoopi Goldberg that she is dating again.

"The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now?" Drew asked Goldberg, shortly before confessing, "I am." She noted, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried like I'm too good at being alone." Drew added that she wasn't looking to settle down in a relationship anytime soon.

Further, Goldberg also shared a few dating tips for Barrymore. "Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, 'Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'" she suggested. In October, during an episode of Barrymore's talk show, she got candid about her personal life and said that she has abstained from sex since splitting with her ex-husband Kopelman.

Additionally, she opened up about her thoughts in a blog post on intimacy after a fan claimed that she "hates sex." "So for the record, I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing I searched my whole life for..." she wrote. (ANI)

