Left Menu

Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces first music album 'Sukoon', to release on Dec 7

Vikram Mehra, managing director of music label Saregama India Ltd, said the company is not only excited, but also proud for the association with Bhansali that undoubtedly surpasses any other.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:40 IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces first music album 'Sukoon', to release on Dec 7
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Image Credit: Twitter (@SanjayLeelaB)
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday announced his first original music album, 'Sukoon'.

According to a press release, the album will be released on December 7 on all leading streaming apps.

Bhansali, who has composed music for his directorials such as ''Guzaarish'', ''Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'' and ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', said he created 'Sukoon' (meaning 'peace' in English) during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

''Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating 'SUKOON'. I hope you find the same while listening,'' the acclaimed director said in a statement.

Set to the sounds of music instruments including tabla, flute, guitars, sarangi, sitar and harmonium, the album consists of nine songs sung by Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi. Vikram Mehra, managing director of music label Saregama India Ltd, said the company is not only excited, but also proud for the association with Bhansali that undoubtedly surpasses any other. ''If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it's evident through his labour of love 'SUKOON', a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry,'' added Mehra.

Next up on the work front for Bhansali is his web series debut ''Heeramandi'' with Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022