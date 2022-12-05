One Piece Chapter 1069: Rob Lucci's emerging may suppress Luffy! Theories explained

Eiichiro Oda-created One Piece manga series was first published on August 4, 1997, by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The popular series has more than 1,000 chapters and 104 volumes. As the final arc of the manga proceeds to the end, the plotlines make fans more curious. Readers are eagerly waiting for One Piece Chapter 1069.

One Piece Chapter 1069 will launch on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST at Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Leap journal without any break. The release of the manga chapter will differ according to the worldwide timings.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1069 are circulating in web media. The new chapter will show the fight between Luffy and Rob Lucci. This is the second time the two will clash.

The chapter may feature, Rob Lucci using his power of resurrection which is scarier than Kaido. Meanwhile, Seraphim Kuma has teleported Rob Lucci along with other CP0 agents to Egghead Island.

The CPO agents and Rob Lucci successfully defeated Vegapunk Atlas and several robots and manage to enter Luffy's place. Though we have seen Luffy and Rob Lucci greet each other in Chapter 1069 but seemingly, the Straw Hat boy will go against the leader of CP0 to save Dr. Vegapunk.

According to the hints, Rob Lucci's power will be stronger than Kaido, but Luffy will get stronger after getting the power of Resurrection from Nika's Devil Fruit. In fact, Luffy's HaoshokuHaki and KenbunshokuHaki have also reached a high level.

To improve himself Rob Lucci prepared for two years. He worked on improving his rights skills. At present, Rob Lucci is confirmed to have mastered Kenbunshoku and BusoshokuHaki. As per theory if Luffy can meet his Awakening ability like Kids and Law, most likely the leader of CPO will also use his skill. Because Rob Lucci ate the NekoNeko no Mi Leopard Zoan-type Devil Fruit which could be compared with Kaido the Zoan Devil Fruit user.

Another theory suggests as Kaido transforms himself into a red dragon after using Zoan Devil Fruit, Rob Lucci may turn into Zoan Animal the Black Panther. The new looks of Lucci will be black and covered with black lightning which is similar to ADCOC.

