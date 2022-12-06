Left Menu

Gil Kenan to direct sequel of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 12:14 IST
Gil Kenan to direct sequel of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
Gil Kenan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Gil Kenan will be taking over the director's chair for the sequel to ''Ghostbusters: Afterlife''.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the core cast of the Jason Reitman-directed 2021 movie -- Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace -- will return for the sequel.

The code name for the film is Fire House, a nod to the setting of the 1980s films that will be included in the new installment.

Kenan had also worked on ''Ghostbusters: Afterlife'' as he co-wrote and executive produced the movie with Reitman. The duo have co-written the sequel as well.

''It's an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film," Kenan said in a statement.

''Ghostbusters: Afterlife'' was a direct sequel to Bill Murray's iconic supernatural comedy movies ''Ghostbusters'' (1984) and ''Ghostbusters II'' (1989).

It followed the story of a single mom and her two kids, who arrive in a small town and they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprised their roles from the original films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022