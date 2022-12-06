Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to stream on Prime Video from Dec 9

We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience, Narayan said in a statement.Shankar called Yashoda a rare masterpiece in the Indian sci-fi genre.Such stories from the south Indian film industry are doing wonders pan-India, and that in itself is a matter of great pride for the team.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:32 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to stream on Prime Video from Dec 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer ''Yashoda'' will be available for streaming on Prime Video from December 9, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Amazon streaming service said the Telugu movie will also be available to its subscribers with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Directed by filmmaker duo Hareesh Narayan and K Hari Shankar, the survival thriller featured Samantha in the titular role of Yashoda, a woman who agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light.

The movie was released in theatres on November 11 to mixed reviews.

“When Yashoda was written, we knew that the audience would find this thrilling adventure worth watching. Samantha’s performance, and the incredible work done by the team has all paid off well. We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience,'' Narayan said in a statement.

Shankar called ''Yashoda'' a rare masterpiece in the Indian sci-fi genre.

''Such stories from the south Indian film industry are doing wonders pan-India, and that in itself is a matter of great pride for the team. We are thankful to Prime Video for allowing us the global platform that this film deserves,'' he added.

''Yashoda'' also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022