Lapierre would visit City of Joy set, was gentle : Rudraprasad Sengupta

Theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta, who had acted in the film 'City of Joy', based on Dominique Lapierre's famous book, recalls him as a soft-spoken person loath to discuss anything about the controversy surrounding the book on the sets.

Lapierre would rather talk about art, films, literature, music and exchanged pleasantries with Sengupta and other cast and showed interest in their works, Sengupta told PTI on Tuesday.

City of Joy, directed by Ronald Joffe, had it's theatrical release in 1992, seven years after Lapierre wrote the book, one of the best sellers in the world, but triggering controversy in India for allegedly showing the seamier sides, the dark underbelly of Kolkata and it's subaltern society and overlooking the brighter parts of the city.

Sengupta, who was among the Indian actors from Bengal having essayed important roles in the film, said ''the shooting was hectic and we were most of the time busy in having several takes. In between shoots we would catch up at times and he appeared as a gentle, soft-spoken person'' who apparently remained untouched by the commotion and incidents all around.

''Due to agitations (in the city) during some days of shoots, we were not always in the right frame of mind,'' Sengupta, one of the key persons behind well known Nandikar theatre group in the country, said.

He said in his view the film highlighted the humane face of the city but the protesters against the film didn't want to listen to this point.

''The day he said it was his last day on the location, Lapierre turned very emotional. He said in a parting shot that perhaps he was not able to communicate his views to everyone in Kolkata. But he will always cherish good memories,'' Sengupta said.

Veteran actor Anashua Majumdar, who also acted in the film, said ''I am struck with grief at the news of Lapierre's death. Had he not written City of Joy, no film would have been made and I wouldn't have got the scope to work in such a project with so many international and national stars.'' She regretted ''I didn't have the opportunity to interact with him personally during our shoot for about three months. I regret that did not happen as we were all busy with shoots. But I feel he had an emotional connect with the city.'' Patrick Swayze, Om Puri, Pauline Collins, Shabana Azmi and Anjan Dutt are among other important cast members of the film.

Dutt did not take calls.

French author Lapierre, who was honoured with Padma Bhusan in 2008, breathed his last on December 4.

Among his other well-known works are 'Is Paris Burning?' and 'Freedom at Midnight', both of which he had co-written with Larry Collins.

