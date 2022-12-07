Left Menu

Anne Heche not under influence of 'illicit substances' during car crash

Anne Heche was not under the influence of 'illicit substances' when she suffered a car crash earlier this year on August 5, as per People Magazine citing the report of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:27 IST
Rumours related to the 'Psycho' actor's drug influence at the time of her unfortunate car crash have finally been dispelled. Anne Heche was not under the influence of 'illicit substances' when she suffered a car crash earlier this year on August 5, as per People Magazine citing the report of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. However, the 53-year-old actor had used drugs like cannabis and cocaine before the accident, as per tests conducted by the Examiner-Coroner.

In conversation with People Magazine, a spokesperson from the Coroner said, "The hospital admission blood showed the presence of benzoylecgonine, the inactive metabolite of cocaine, which means she used in the past but not at the time of the crash". Cannabinoids were detected during the late actor's urine test, but they were "not detected in the admission blood and is consistent with prior use, but not at the time of the injury".

Additionally, Fentanyl was discovered in the 'My Friend Dahmer' actor's system but it was "obtained after she received treatment at hospital", People cited the Coroner's report. "This is supported by the lack of fentanyl in the blood specimen drawn at admission to the hospital," the report stated.

Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her August 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. She is survived by 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon, whom she co-parented with ex-husband Coleman 'Coley' Laffoon, and 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper, whom she shared with ex-boyfriend James Tupper. (ANI)

