Left Menu

Paris court upholds life sentence for Thalys train attacker

The appeal court confirmed the verdict and life sentence, and added the man would spend at least 22 years in prison without parole. At the time of the Thalys attack, France was still recovering from the trauma of Islamist militant attacks in Paris seven months earlier against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 18:56 IST
Paris court upholds life sentence for Thalys train attacker

Paris' appeal court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for an Islamist militant who in August 2015 opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe but who was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone. Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched his attack moments after the Thalys train crossed into France from Belgium.

A Paris court in December 2020 had found the defendant guilty of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism. The appeal court confirmed the verdict and life sentence, and added the man would spend at least 22 years in prison without parole.

At the time of the Thalys attack, France was still recovering from the trauma of Islamist militant attacks in Paris seven months earlier against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket. In November that same year, 130 people were killed in a series of coordinated Islamist attacks on a Paris concert hall, bars and stadium.

Clint Eastwood, the U.S. actor and director, made a movie based on the Thalys attack entitled "The 15:17 to Paris". (Writing by Dominique Vidalon and Tassilo Hummel, editing by Ingrid Melander, Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022