Rohit Shetty explains how Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' is connected to 'Golmaal' universe

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty on Thursday spilled the beans about how Ranveer Singh's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' is linked to Ajay Devgn's famous 'Golmaal' universe. During a recent media interaction, Rohit was asked about Ajay's guest appearance in 'Cirkus', to which he replied, "Ajay sir won't be in the film, but his childhood is. It's kind of a prequel you can say because of one iconic location, like in Singham, it is Shivgadh, similarly in Cirkus and Golmaal, its Jamnadaas Orphanage. Ranveer's character in 'Cirkus' is also from the same orphanage, that's the connection. We will give further details when we make 'Golmaal 5' in the future."

Soon after Rohit's statement, fans started speculating that Ranveer might be a part of 'Golmaal 5'. The 'All the best' director also surprised everyone by announcing that Deepika will be the first female cop in the 'Singham' universe.

"Kahi na kahi to pata chal hi jaega so I will tell now only. The next film that we are making is Singham from our cop universe. And everytime I am asked 'Lady Singham kab aaegi'... She is my lady cop from the cop universe (while pointing towards Deepika Padukone). We are working on it next year," Rohit said at the event in Mumbai. On Thursday, the team of 'Cirkus' unveiled the first song of the film 'Current Laga', featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It has already drawn a massive response from the fans.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's romantic comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, next time. (ANI)

