Parineeti Chopra to portray singer Amarjot Kaur in Imtiaz Ali's next

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:50 IST
Parineeti Chopra (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to portray singer Amarjot Kaur in director Imtiaz Ali's next film. After a two-year hiatus, director Imtiaz Ali is all set to return to the director's chair with an upcoming film based on the life of Punjabi singer Amarjot Kaur.

According to a source, the makers of the film are all set to begin the shooting of the project in Mumbai, on December 11. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The film marks Parineeti and Imtiaz's first on-screen collaboration. Imtiaz Ali last helmed the film 'Love Aaj Kal' which starred Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Parineeti, on the other hand, was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. On receiving positive word of mouth about the film, Parineeti said, "I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me."

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got massive responses from the audience and is successfully running at the theatres. Meanwhile, Imtiaz is known for his films such as 'Rockstar', 'Tamasha', 'Highway', and 'Jab We Met'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

