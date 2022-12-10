Left Menu

Elton John says he will "no longer use Twitter," CEO Elon Musk responds

Sir Elton John, in the midst of his massive farewell tour, has decided to bid farewell to Twitter, citing "misinformation" as the reason.

10-12-2022

Elton John and Elon Musk. Image Credit: ANI
Legendary British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John, in the midst of his massive farewell tour, has decided to bid farewell to Twitter, citing "misinformation" as the reason. Taking to Twitter, John announced the news, writing, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," he added. Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who acquired the micro-blogging platform, was among those who replied to the musician.

He wrote, "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?" Of late, Twitter has been at the center of a number of controversies, most notably antisemitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were condemned by the ADL, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others, according to Deadline, an American entertainment news website.

Additionally, less than two weeks ago, Twitter declared it would no longer enforce a rule intended to combat misinformation regarding the COVID outbreak. Other boldfaced names and prominent organizations that have quit posting on the service or left altogether include Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamela Jamil, Trent Reznor and Gigi Hadid among others, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

