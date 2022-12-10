UP: Traders of Allahganj join hands to fund wedding of deceased street vendor

Traders of Allahganj town here came together to fund the wedding of a 22-year-old woman who lost her father, a street vendor, in an accident five years ago.

Manorama, who had single-handedly looked after her family after the death of her husband Sipu, had sought a trader’s help for her daughter Suhani’s wedding.

After hearing her plea, the businessman approached the traders’ body following which the local traders joined hands and got Suhani married to Firozabad’s Sachin with fanfare on Friday evening.

''When the local traders came to know about my problem, they called a meeting of the ‘Vyapar Mandal’ (traders’ body) and they collectively helped in the wedding of my daughter,'' Manorama told media on Saturday after the 'vidai' of her daughter.

Sipu, a resident of Allahganj, used to earn his livelihood by selling chaat. He had two daughters, one of whom was already married.

After his death in an accident, the responsibility of running the family fell on his wife’s shoulders.

The businessmen became her relatives and Suhani and Sachin were married in a temple on December 9, president of the Allahganj Vypar Mandal Pawan Gupta told PTI.

Besides cash, gifts such as fridge, cooler, gold and silver ornaments among others were gifted to the bride, he said.

A feast for around 600 guests was also arranged on the occasion, Gupta said.

Allahganj Station House Officer Pradeep Sherawat appreciated the gesture and said it served as a model for others.

BJP's district unit general secretary Anil Gupta said the enthusiasm shown by the local traders was praiseworthy.

