Left Menu

UP: Traders of Allahganj join hands to fund wedding of deceased street vendor

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 10-12-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 18:40 IST
UP: Traders of Allahganj join hands to fund wedding of deceased street vendor
  • Country:
  • India

Traders of Allahganj town here came together to fund the wedding of a 22-year-old woman who lost her father, a street vendor, in an accident five years ago.

Manorama, who had single-handedly looked after her family after the death of her husband Sipu, had sought a trader’s help for her daughter Suhani’s wedding.

After hearing her plea, the businessman approached the traders’ body following which the local traders joined hands and got Suhani married to Firozabad’s Sachin with fanfare on Friday evening.

''When the local traders came to know about my problem, they called a meeting of the ‘Vyapar Mandal’ (traders’ body) and they collectively helped in the wedding of my daughter,'' Manorama told media on Saturday after the 'vidai' of her daughter.

Sipu, a resident of Allahganj, used to earn his livelihood by selling chaat. He had two daughters, one of whom was already married.

After his death in an accident, the responsibility of running the family fell on his wife’s shoulders.

The businessmen became her relatives and Suhani and Sachin were married in a temple on December 9, president of the Allahganj Vypar Mandal Pawan Gupta told PTI.

Besides cash, gifts such as fridge, cooler, gold and silver ornaments among others were gifted to the bride, he said.

A feast for around 600 guests was also arranged on the occasion, Gupta said.

Allahganj Station House Officer Pradeep Sherawat appreciated the gesture and said it served as a model for others.

BJP's district unit general secretary Anil Gupta said the enthusiasm shown by the local traders was praiseworthy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022